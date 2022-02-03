I want to find kind family who helped me when my dog was killed in hit and run

Can you please help? My darling dog Paloma was hit and killed by a car in New Road Hellingly at approximately 5.40pm on Saturday January 29.

I flagged a passing car and a very kind mother and her two sons drove me firstly to a vets and then to my home.

Their act of kindness and sensitivity shown was incredible. I took down their number so that I could thank them later on and also because I knew I would want to show them my gratitude and an offer to pay for any valeting, but unfortunately I must have taken it down incorrectly so I am unable to properly thank them.

SUS-200529-120322001

Can you please consider printing my desperate need to say thank you in your newspaper in the hope they see it. Perhaps they can contact me via your newspaper so I can repay their kindness?

My beloved dog is at peace now. The lady drove a black car. She was blonde with two sons aged approximately 10 and 14.

They were on their way back from visiting grandparents in the Herstmonceux direction.

The added commendable point is the teenage son who sat in the back of the car was so sensitive and kind.