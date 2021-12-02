I too have concerns about dogs in shopping centre

Further to recent letters in the Eastbourne Herald concerning the decision to allow dogs into the Beacon Centre, I too am very concerned and have written to the manager of the centre.

I sent an e-mail on November 2, asking why people would want to take their dogs shopping but also, and more importantly, has any consideration been given to people who are allergic to dogs? However, so far, I have not had the courtesy of a response. I have now delivered a copy of the letter by hand in the hope that, one day, I may receive a reply.

As your previous correspondents mention, there is a health and safety issue here as it appears obvious to me that dogs will have to go into stores with their owners, as they can hardly be left outside on their own.

Terminus Road/The Beacon in Eastbourne SUS-210112-141049001