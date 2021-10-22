I enjoyed the Tory conference, it was brilliant
From: Eleanor Dudley Trinity Trees, Eastbourne
In response to the letter sent last week by Mori Tehrani on the recent Conservative Party Conference, I decided to compare the Labour and Conservative conferences and reply to the letter.
What do you remember from the Labour Party Conference?
I remember the horrible, vile name calling from Angela Rayner.
I remember during Sir Keir Starmer’s speech the heckling from the Corbynites.
I remember Sir Ian Duncan Smith being hit with a traffic cone by a Labour activist and his wife and friend being hassled by Labour activists.
I didn’t see or hear anything positive from the Labour Party Conference.
If I compare that with the Conservative Party Conference, I saw that as having brilliant speeches from a number of Conservatives.
I saw hope for a great future going forward, and getting back to some normality after 18 months of fighting the virus in a pandemic.
So in my view it was a brilliant conference which I thoroughly enjoyed watching.