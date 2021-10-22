I enjoyed the Tory conference, it was brilliant

In response to the letter sent last week by Mori Tehrani on the recent Conservative Party Conference, I decided to compare the Labour and Conservative conferences and reply to the letter.

What do you remember from the Labour Party Conference?

I remember the horrible, vile name calling from Angela Rayner.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote leader's speech during the Conservative Party conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex on October 6, 2021 in Manchester, England. This year's Conservative Party Conference returns as a hybrid of in-person and online events after last year it was changed to a virtual event due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Boris Johnson addresses the party as its leader for the third time. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) SUS-211210-092543001

I remember during Sir Keir Starmer’s speech the heckling from the Corbynites.

I remember Sir Ian Duncan Smith being hit with a traffic cone by a Labour activist and his wife and friend being hassled by Labour activists.

I didn’t see or hear anything positive from the Labour Party Conference.

If I compare that with the Conservative Party Conference, I saw that as having brilliant speeches from a number of Conservatives.

I saw hope for a great future going forward, and getting back to some normality after 18 months of fighting the virus in a pandemic.