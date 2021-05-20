How to deal with noisy vehicles in Eastbourne

The excess noise generated by some vehicles suggests accidental or deliberate alteration to their noise reduction system.

If this “material alteration” isn’t notified to the vehicle’s insurers then it is probable that if push ever came to shove, insurance cover might be found to be compromised or invalidated.

The roadside identification and prosecution of the owners of noisy vehicles by the police should be simpler and easier than for speeding offences; one instrument, one measurement and banged to rights.