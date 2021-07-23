How can people spread such rubbish on vaccination?

I found some very suspect leaflets questioning coronavirus vaccination on my car parked in Exceat car park.

How can these people, purporting to be doctors, be allowed to spread such appalling rubbish?

Proof of the Covid vaccines’ efficacy and safety are in the news every day, with far fewer people becoming dangerously ill after bring vaccinated.

Victoria Medical Centre (VMC) Vaccination Clinic inside The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne.

Also it seems that the majority of those being admitted to hospital with Covid are under 30 and unvaccinated.

I presume that anti-vaxxers are also against the jabs for polio, small pox, TB, etc?

All these terrible diseases practically eradicated world-wide because of vaccination.

I understand the value of free speech but not when it can cause real harm to our population.