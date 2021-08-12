Holiday craft fun for kids at Eastbourne bank

From Monday August 16 to Sunday August 22, the UK’s community bank, Metro Bank, will host a complimentary back to school craft activity to help parents and guardians keep their kids entertained during the long summer holidays.

The Eastbourne Metro Bank store will host a craft event throughout the week – kids can just drop in store or pick up a take away craft bag.

Kids will not only be able to decorate and keep a straw cup, but also have the chance to meet and take a selfie with Metro Man – the Bank’s striking mascot.

Metro Bank, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-161123-082241008

Metro Bank is known for its family-friendly approach to banking and prides itself on supporting its local communities.

In store kids can see our Magic Money Machines and we are proud to have delivered our financial education programme Money Zone to more than 50,000 schoolchildren.

As a community bank, nurturing and building strong relationships with local residents is of upmost importance to us.

We are active members of this community and it’s always a pleasure meeting and greeting new faces.

We regularly host events in store and this craft event is a fun activity and we look forward to welcoming everyone who wants to come along and join in.

Metro Bank’s Eastbourne store is located at Unit 70/71, The Beacon, 59 Terminus Rd, Eastbourne BN21 3NW.