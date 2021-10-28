Happy ending to tale of missing letters in Eastbourne

Further to my letter to the editor of October 18 Is the postal service becoming a thing of the past in Eastbourne I’m delighted to say I received 19 letters this morning, Monday October 2, postal dates from October 10 onward.

A neighbour received 20, plus flyers of course.

I have 16 other neighbours in our flats under the same postcode so I hope they all got their mail as well.

I regret it took a few long phone calls to get this to happen.

I appreciate the work done by the posties every day and in all weathers and they are an intrinsic part of our society.

Birthdays would be miserable without the odd card plonking on the carpet – courtesy of the Royal Mail – wouldn’t they?

I have however missed one important appointment, which has to be rebooked.