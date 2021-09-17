Great memories of study holidays in 1980s Eastbourne, from Italy

In 1984 and 1985 I stayed in Eastbourne for a summer study holiday at Mrs Irma and Mr Charles Fears’ house in Willowfield Square.

I enjoyed a lot those holidays and Mr and Mrs Fears were so nice and good to me.

Last week I found by chance a picture, which I took in the courtyard of their home.

Irma and Charles Fears with their niece and nephew, Eastbourne 1984/5 SUS-210914-104709001

Mrs and Mr Fears were together with their niece and nephew. I only remember the nephew’s name: Guido.

What about trying (somehow through your newspaper) to get in touch with Guido and his sister, in case they would still live in Eastbourne?

It would be a great surprise and memory for them to get the picture of their beloved grandparents.