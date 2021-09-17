Great memories of study holidays in 1980s Eastbourne, from Italy
From: PATRIZIO FORNACI Bologna, Italy
In 1984 and 1985 I stayed in Eastbourne for a summer study holiday at Mrs Irma and Mr Charles Fears’ house in Willowfield Square.
I enjoyed a lot those holidays and Mr and Mrs Fears were so nice and good to me.
Last week I found by chance a picture, which I took in the courtyard of their home.
Mrs and Mr Fears were together with their niece and nephew. I only remember the nephew’s name: Guido.
What about trying (somehow through your newspaper) to get in touch with Guido and his sister, in case they would still live in Eastbourne?
It would be a great surprise and memory for them to get the picture of their beloved grandparents.
My email address is [email protected]