Grateful thanks to closed down Eastbourne Walk In Health Centre
From: BILL AVISFaygate Road, Hampden Park, Eastbourne
I wish your paper to print my letter thanking all the staff at Eastbourne Station Walk In Health Centre for a wonderful NHS service to all the residents of Eastbourne, which closed on August 24, 2021.
The Walk In Centre was open seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm from 2009 - 12 wonderful years.
The future practitioners in partnerships no longer employed by the NHS only do work for the NHS.
Surgeries will only be opened five days a week and you will still have to pay for your telephone appointments, which cost 20p per minute, £2 for 10 minutes and up to £6 for 30 minutes to get through to make an appointment using a landline.
GP partnerships are doing very well.
Because of the closure of the Eastbourne Station Walk In Centre, the DGH will have to deal with these patients, mainly the poor.