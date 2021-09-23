Grateful thanks to closed down Eastbourne Walk In Health Centre

I wish your paper to print my letter thanking all the staff at Eastbourne Station Walk In Health Centre for a wonderful NHS service to all the residents of Eastbourne, which closed on August 24, 2021.

The Walk In Centre was open seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm from 2009 - 12 wonderful years.

The future practitioners in partnerships no longer employed by the NHS only do work for the NHS.

Eastbourne Station Health Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180830-103311008

Surgeries will only be opened five days a week and you will still have to pay for your telephone appointments, which cost 20p per minute, £2 for 10 minutes and up to £6 for 30 minutes to get through to make an appointment using a landline.

GP partnerships are doing very well.