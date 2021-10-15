Free flow oxygen treatment for Covid saved PM’s life
From: Christopher Fox-Walker Meads Road, Eastbourne
The UK is one of the countries with the highest Covid infection rate and sadly the death rate is still far too high.
The Prime Minister was severely infected with Sars CoV-2. He was given free flow oxygen treatment of 60 litres of oxygen gas a minute up his nose for hours and days. It saved his life.
The Sars CoV-2 virus targets the respiratory system, leading to an inflammation of the lungs.
Inflammation from any cause reduces the level of oxygen in the body tissues. In severe cases of Sars CoV-2, this lack of oxygen leads to hypoxaemia, which is the leading cause of death among Covid-19 patients.
Giving a high dosage of oxygen does not prevent Covid infection but it prevents death. I am 81. I have not been infected and have had two vaccinations and the booster.
I have written to the Prime Minister, currently on holiday in Marbella, that we must all be given the same life saving treatment he was given.
Thousands of lives will be saved with high dosage oxygen treatment. Ventilators are inadequate and there is a high mortality rate with ventilators. Long Covid patients receiving oxygenation treatment are recovering from severe hypoxemia and hypoxia symptoms.