Free flow oxygen treatment for Covid saved PM’s life

The UK is one of the countries with the highest Covid infection rate and sadly the death rate is still far too high.

The Prime Minister was severely infected with Sars CoV-2. He was given free flow oxygen treatment of 60 litres of oxygen gas a minute up his nose for hours and days. It saved his life.

The Sars CoV-2 virus targets the respiratory system, leading to an inflammation of the lungs.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 13: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask or covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visits the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust on July 13, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images) NNL-210427-115201001

Inflammation from any cause reduces the level of oxygen in the body tissues. In severe cases of Sars CoV-2, this lack of oxygen leads to hypoxaemia, which is the leading cause of death among Covid-19 patients.

Giving a high dosage of oxygen does not prevent Covid infection but it prevents death. I am 81. I have not been infected and have had two vaccinations and the booster.

I have written to the Prime Minister, currently on holiday in Marbella, that we must all be given the same life saving treatment he was given.