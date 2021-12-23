Eastbourne’s posties were off with Covid
From: Hazel Elrick, Oak Tree Close, Eastbourne
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:24 pm
I was sorry to see the criticism of the postal workers recently.
In our area we had no post at all for a whole week.
On enquiry, I discovered that 80 per cent of our local postal workers were off with Covid at one time.
Can you imagine returning to work after Covid and maybe not feeling fully strong again, then facing all that backlog of work?
On top of that, to have the work you do rubbished in the local paper?
Please thank our local postal workers for all their hard work and effort.