Eastbourne’s new hospital must meed needs of a growing population

The Save the DGH campaign group was set up in 2006 when many local people and community leaders first had serious concerns about the threat to Eastbourne District General Hospital’s core services, and in particular those affecting provision of maternity care, paediatric, trauma and orthopaedics.

Those fears were realised, when in 2013, and in following years, these services were removed from the DGH.

We have since campaigned for 15 years, asking for essential core services be provided at our hospital.

Our position has not changed, and neither has our definition of core services, which includes: 24 hour A&E full service; 24 hour in-patient paediatric beds; 24 hour consultant-led obstetric service; 24 hour acute medical admissions; 24 hour acute surgical, ITU and HDU beds, 24 hour acute psychiatric services and for any pathology and radiological services, essential to the function of all core services.

That was the message we took on to the streets at the recent Eastbourne Carnival Parade.

With the Government now promising a “new hospital” in Eastbourne, and the local health trust running the DGH saying “this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”, we agree with them.

This is going to be a long-term development, and it mustn’t be solely focused on just short-term considerations such as maintenance issues, clinician preferences and staffing arrangements.

Any new hospital should include service reconfiguration as part of a long-term plan seeking to meet the future needs of a growing population.

The return of core services must be the starting point for designing a new hospital for the long-term.

It should not be about current safety matters, which is a resource management issue.

Local people are focused on seeing a future-proof and state-of-the-art facility, which is fit for the mid 21st century, and not just for Eastbourne residents but for the whole of East Sussex.

In particular (but not exclusively) full obstetric services should be available in Eastbourne, as was determined by the IRP (Independent Reconfiguration Panel) in 2008.

The reasons for this have not changed materially, but population growth and environmental or green factors enhance our case.

The viability of smaller obstetric-led maternity units has been confirmed by the eminent clinician, Dr Bill Kirkup CBE, and more recently, by Sascha Wells OBE (NHS North West Chief Midwife). Eastbourne is the largest town in the country not to have a full obstetric unit at its local hospital. So, now is the opportunity to rectify this.

Will you support our campaign to ensure we get the new hospital we were promised by government – and the one we really need?

Only public support will make sure this happens. Only a strong and loud community voice will ensure that a promised new hospital will deliver all the core services local people need? Make your views known.