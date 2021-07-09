Eastbourne’s innovative and modern hotel a breath of fresh air

From: David ArcusiShannon Way, Eastbourne

Friday, 9th July 2021, 10:25 am

I totally agree with Peter Cadwallader MD of the Port Hotel in Eastbourne .

The striking black exterior of the hotel is very innovative, modern and a breath of fresh air for the promenade of Eastbourne as was the controversial new pier when it was re- built.

Port Hotel on Royal Parade, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210420-103422001

Let’s bring our town up to date please!

