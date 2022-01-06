Eastbourne’s festive decorations struck the right note

A reader wrote about the Christmas lights and decorations in Eastbourne, in particular the natural tree displays in The Beacon.

Decorating homes with garden greenery is an old tradition. The Beacon seemed to strike that note.

Outside, in my view, the council got it about right this year, with illuminations going to Station Parade and Meads Road outside the Town Hall; there were Christmas trees along Terminus Road, at the War Memorial, and the library.

Sustainable Christmas displays in the Beacon (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211124-124419008

The light show on the Congress Theatre was a bit of an advert for future events.