Eastbourne theatre’s disgraceful pricing policy to pensioners

It is great to see that Eastbourne theatres are reopening after their long lockdown.

The programme booklet has just been published.

But it is disgraceful that pensioners should be misled and charged extra for seats in the Congress Theatre.

Adults booking the London Symphony Orchestra series are charged £25 per seat, which reduces to £19 for the series – a 25 per cent discount.

Pensioners are charged £24 per seat (a measly four per cent concession – less than half the cost of an interval ice cream!) and denied any concession from booking the series.

They have to pay £5 more than earning adults – and get no discount for booking the series, despite the offer being featured in Congress publicity!

Come on Congress, end this gross discrimination now!