Eastbourne seafront is unique

He said that it was a dreary walk, and that the local authorities should be spending money on making it more attractive to tourists. He detailed some parts that were shoddy and falling apart.

I think that the capacity to enjoy natural beauty is a gift and not everyone has it.

Eastbourne seafront pictured during the warm September weather on 7/9/21.

To me, the waves with their changing colours; the sun glinting on seagulls’ wings; windsurfers and brave bathers, dogs running free and children laughing as they run along the beach bring pleasure and enjoyment.

I agree that street drinkers shouting out are not really helpful, but I feel sad that they have to use alcohol to blot out their troubles.

To introduce attractions such as in Hastings and Brighton would ruin our seafront I feel. It is unique and has an attraction of its own if you can see it.