Eastbourne Pride was a resounding success

Eastbourne Pride 2021 was a resounding success and plans are already underway for 2022.

As chair of BourneOut LGBT group, which organised the event, I want to send some message of thanks to:

Maybugs, the new store in Terminus Road, for their sponsorship; Tesco and ASDA, who provided refreshments free of charge; everyone who displayed Rainbow flags and bunting across the town; Mr Gulzar for allowing the flag to be displayed from the top of Eastbourne Pier; Eastbourne Borough Council for flying the flag on the Town Hall and also at the Bandstand; Soup N Tap for their support; everyone else who contributed in some way.

Eastbourne Pride 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210908-072043001

It was an amazing day, despite the weather, and it was enjoyed by so many. We do want to make 2022 bigger still, when Eastbourne Pride will once again be back.

It’s an important message to send out, one of equality, as well as providing a fun day with super entertainment.