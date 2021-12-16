Eastbourne medical centre feels like a fortress
From: Alison Cushing, Granville Road, Eastbourne
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:38 pm
The theory behind the Victoria Medical Centre surely was to provide a more efficient service to its many patients.
It is disappointing and frustrating that it feels like a fortress in which people are unwelcome, added to which it appears that there is a problem answering telephone calls which in my opinion would be the easiest part of the job.
Is there any staff in there? Do you require more staff? We deserve an explanation.