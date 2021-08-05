Eastbourne, keep fighting for 20mph speed limits

welcome your coverage of the East Sussex County Council decisions on the possible introduction of 20mph speed limits in towns and villages across East Sussex and the attempt to get the carbon neutrality target brought forward to 2030 from 2050.

It is so important for local democracy that we know who are making decisions on our behalf. Both propositions would have been important signs that this county council meant business in tackling climate change and road safety.

Climate change is already changing our world and threatens the future of our children and grandchildren.

Unofficial 20mph signs in Southover, Lewes SUS-170727-010209008

The new Highway Code is creating a culture change, emphasising the safety of pedestrians and cyclists with a new hierarchy of road users.

Reducing the speed limit increases road safety for pedestrians and cyclists, whilst also improving air and noise pollution near roads.