Eastbourne church welcomes star pianist

We at St Saviour’s and St Peter’s Church in Eastbourne are thrilled to welcome the internationally acclaimed pianist Angela Brownridge at our recital on Monday September 6 at 1pm.

Described by the New York Times as one of the world’s finest pianists and hailed as a major star in classical music, Angela first performed in public aged seven.

By the age of 10 she had performed her first concerto, and at 12 made her debut in London’s Wigmore Hall.

She was awarded a piano scholarship to Edinburgh University, after graduation spent two years of study in Rome with Guido Agosti and returned to complete her studies with Maria Curcio in London.

Since then she has played in major venues worldwide and recorded more than 20 CDs, several being selected as Critics’ Choice and one asRecord of the Year in Absolute Sound Magazine of America.

She appears as soloist with many leading orchestras, and international festival engagements include Bath, Edinburgh, Warwick, Newport Rhode Island, Bratislava, Brno, Hong Kong, and Maastricht.

We are so lucky to be hosting Angela here.

Please come along, this is indeed a very rare opportunity. Her programme includes works by Haydn, Chopin and Ravel.

This is a free concert with a retiring collection.

Refreshments will be served at the end.