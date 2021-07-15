Eastbourne can lead in going green

From: M TehraniOld Camp Road,  Eastbourne

By Letter by a Reader
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 1:23 pm
Updated Thursday, 15th July 2021, 1:26 pm

Imagine if this incompetent government hadn’t wasted £37B on an effective track and trace system paying some American consultants £15,000 a day, how much money they could have provided Eastbourne for regeneration.

They have also enriched their friends and families with tremendous amount of cronyism.

I do urge that should we get this £19m, we really do invest in making the town green by for the benefit of future generations.

File: Eastbourne seafront App-Bikes SUS-210324-130243001
File: Eastbourne seafront App-Bikes SUS-210324-130243001

Eastbourne can lead in going green.

EastbourneAmerican