Eastbourne can lead in going green
From: M TehraniOld Camp Road, Eastbourne
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 1:23 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 1:26 pm
Imagine if this incompetent government hadn’t wasted £37B on an effective track and trace system paying some American consultants £15,000 a day, how much money they could have provided Eastbourne for regeneration.
They have also enriched their friends and families with tremendous amount of cronyism.
I do urge that should we get this £19m, we really do invest in making the town green by for the benefit of future generations.
Eastbourne can lead in going green.