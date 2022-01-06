Eastbourne bus stop hold-ups have been going on for years

I refer to India Wentworth’s article in The Herald of December 24 on ‘Big Traffic Hold-ups’ At Bus Stops click here to read. I have the following comments thereon:

1. The inverted commas in the headline suggest the hold-ups might not be big; they mostly definitely are and have been for years;

2. These hold-ups substantially worsen the already grim pollution along Seaside;

Buses stopping at the bus stop outside the Alexandra Arms on Seaside are causing traffic congestion (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211223-102454008

3. The bus “build outs” along Seaside, which have been there for a long time, should be replaced by conventional bays for buses, no matter what waffle East Sussex County Council and Stagecoach spout;

4. India’s article describes a typical “dead hand of government” notion, in this case, that the build outs will encourage bus use.