Eastbourne bus stop hold-ups have been going on for years
From: Stephen Kittoe, Southbourne Road, Eastbourne
I refer to India Wentworth's article in The Herald of December 24 on 'Big Traffic Hold-ups' At Bus Stops. I have the following comments thereon:
1. The inverted commas in the headline suggest the hold-ups might not be big; they mostly definitely are and have been for years;
2. These hold-ups substantially worsen the already grim pollution along Seaside;
3. The bus “build outs” along Seaside, which have been there for a long time, should be replaced by conventional bays for buses, no matter what waffle East Sussex County Council and Stagecoach spout;
4. India’s article describes a typical “dead hand of government” notion, in this case, that the build outs will encourage bus use.
They will not. What might is a decent bus, a decent service and an enticing price, an idea nearly as unlikely that the bus build-outs are a good thing.