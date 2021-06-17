Eastbourne bandstand must be restored without further delay

How can anyone responsible for the conduct of Eastbourne’s affairs possibly contemplate any further delay in the full and effective repair and reinstatement of our bandstand?

The half-hearted plans thus far proposed will barely scratch the surface of the significant works required to this unique building

Eastbourne has a long and enviable reputation as one of England’s premier seaside resorts with many holidaymakers returning year after year providing essential revenue for hotel restaurants and other attractions.

Eastbourne's Iconic Bandstand is in need of serious maintenance (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190108-111357008

The performances at the bandstand are for many an integral part of the Eastbourne “experience” and the town would be the poorer without their loyal visits to us.

But how long can that be relied upon when they return and see nothing has been done to resolve the sad dilapidated state of the bandstand?

A picture of slow decline rather that a forward looking vibrant town, albeit with expensive and pointless paving stones at its centre!

In my opinion failure to urgently fully address the state of the bandstand is unacceptable.

It should be returned to its original condition.

Of course it will involve significant expense but so be it.

The money must be found through grants if available and if not through borrowing properly justifiable as essential estate expenditure.

Interest rates are at record lows at present but are unlikely to remain so.

The cost of repaying such a loan will be far outweighed by the declining reputation of the town if nothing significant is done.

Do not forget we are in competition with others.

We need to have the best seafront, not make do and mend.