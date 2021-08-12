Driving around Eastbourne is a nightmare.

It’s basically dodge the hazard.

Cars pull out of side roads into the oncoming traffic and jaywalking is rife. Cyclists weave in and out of the traffic.

Roadworks/Temporary traffic lights in Kings Drive, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190218-100805008

The roads are packed and too narrow for cars to past two abreast. You are lucky to come out in one piece.

The pot holes are enormous and my poor car bounces through them.

The roads are often blind corners because of parking on corners – it’s difficult to see if any traffic is coming.

Basically, it’s a leap of faith.

Come on whoever is in charge in the council.

You can’t close your eyes forever.