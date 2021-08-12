Driving around Eastbourne is a nightmare
From: Carole SpearsBexhill Road, Eastbourne
It’s basically dodge the hazard.
Cars pull out of side roads into the oncoming traffic and jaywalking is rife. Cyclists weave in and out of the traffic.
The roads are packed and too narrow for cars to past two abreast. You are lucky to come out in one piece.
The pot holes are enormous and my poor car bounces through them.
The roads are often blind corners because of parking on corners – it’s difficult to see if any traffic is coming.
Basically, it’s a leap of faith.
Come on whoever is in charge in the council.
You can’t close your eyes forever.
Eastbourne’s traffic systems need a serious overhaul.