Dismay at re-application for Sharnfold Farm houses

At a Wealden planning meeting on June 17, councillors voted by a small majority to refuse planning permission for a development of up to 31 homes at Sharnfold Farm.

At the same meeting, they voted to allow development of a historic barn at the same site, despite being aware that Historic England were considering it for listing.

In fact the Chief Planning Officer actually said “if Historic England were worried then I am sure they would have told us” – yet despite this confidence, Historic England listed the barn and cart lodge within three working days of that meeting (on June 21).

What dismays me is that the planning officers are using this as an excuse to re-present the application for 31 houses to the planning committee.

They say it is because the site is within the setting of the barns – despite it being separated from them by a farm shop and café, field and Holly Blue Pub.