Disgusting state of toilets at Eastbourne shopping centre

This morning (Tuesday September 28) whilst in the Beacon Centre, I had to visit the men’s toilet.

It was nice to see the new welcoming bright neon sign at the entrance. But inside, things were very different. Two cubicles had their doors ripped off. One of them had no toilet paper. In one cubicle with a door, the toilet was overflowing so unusable. One toilet with a door had no toilet paper.

The remaining toilet with a door had toilet paper but the metal dispenser had been bent and had been half ripped off the wall making it very difficult to extract the loo paper.

Eastbourne town centre 17/12/20 The Beacon SUS-201217-125957001

And anyhow, the paper was the type that dispenses one four-inch long sheet at a time and you then have to fight to coax the next one out.

The automatic flush system is so stupidly designed it flushes whenever you move on the seat or around the toilet area. Some of the toilets had their seats missing with the fittings bent and missing from where the seat had been ripped off but that was a minor point, hardly worth mentioning.

I was forced to use the cubicle without a door.

I have travelled to many countries, visited many large shopping malls. And often it is necessary to visit a toilet. It is rare to find such a disgusting mess ! What does it say about the people in Eastbourne?

What does it say about the Beacon Centre’s management and security and what message does it give to the people visiting our town?