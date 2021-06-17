Diabolical service at Eastbourne’s Pavilion cafe

After reading the Pavilion had been refurbished and turned into a cafe/bar, we decided to have a look and see what was on offer.

As Bette Davis would say “what a dump”.

From the outside it looks very nice, new frontage and a nice terrace, but on entering we noticed the carpets were ripped and threadbare in places.

The Pavilion Cafe, Eastbourne SUS-210324-130442001

The ceiling had the odd tile hanging down and is in need of a lick of paint it looks so dirty.

But the main problem was the diabolical service.

There were around eight other couples sat down when we first were sat down, so not that busy.

After we were sat down we waited around 15 minutes for someone to take our order (two coffees and a toastie).

After around 20 minutes and noticing that other people that came in after us were being served, we asked someone where our order was.

The waitress came back and said there was a communication error.

We decided not to reorder as I think we would have been kept waiting yet again.

I know one thing: I have a choice of where I spend my money and it won’t be there.