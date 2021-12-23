Confusion over wearing masks on Eastbourne buses
From: Gillian Rogers Cranborne Avenue, Eastbourne
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:22 pm
I have just been on the bus.
On the outside it says: “Face coverings must be worn on board.” Inside three people had no masks on and one was coughing and spluttering.
I was the last person to get off the bus, (at Wellcombe Crescent,) so I stopped and asked the driver: “Aren’t people supposed to wear masks?”
He said: “No. And I have no power to enforce it. They can do what they like.”
So what do you make of that? I give up.