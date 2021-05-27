Come on Eastbourne, show a little imagination

I write with reference to the recent ‘Out In The Field” comments on Fort Fun not reopening and further musing on the future {https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/people/au-revoir-to-stephen-lloyd-and-rip-fort-fun-out-in-the-field-3248418click here to read} - will the council sell the site for development? A block of flats or maybe an hotel?

Oh please no! Wouldn’t it be an amazing opportunity if the council could create an area for adults and children.

Why not make it into a beach village promoting various crafts? Or how about imaginative little beach huts for local artists to show off and sell their wares? Keep the bouncy pillow, sandpit and soft ball pit and put in a small ride. Update the crazy golf. Have a children’s entertainer. Repaint the ‘purple palace’ into beach hut stripes and offer this to the Eastbourne College catering students so we can be treated to fantastic local and inspirational food - fast food and bistro offerings.

Fort Fun

Come on Eastbourne Borough Council. Let’s show a bit of flair and imagination.