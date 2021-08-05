Closed toilets at Seven Sisters resulted in a traumatic experience for all

This week heralded a new government policy for people with disabilities, but it also brought a shocking experience for a disabled member of our community, which should never happen in today’s world.

Last weekend a young disabled friend was lunching with her mother at the cafe at Seven Sisters; but found the toilets closed.

This was a difficult situation as her needs were urgent.

Toilets and visitor centre closed at Seven Sisters car park (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210616-082904001

A sign advised to go to the next car park where there is a toilet, but the one arrow sent them only deeper into the woods.

But that loo was also closed.

The young woman suffered great physical and emotional distress.

We understand the toilets are managed by East Sussex County Council, who might use the Covid excuse for the closures – but have they given a thought to how people manage the basics of life?

The whole experience was traumatic for all concerned.