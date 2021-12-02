Christmas tree festival and carols in Eastbourne

After a break of two years St Andrew’s Norway in Seaside, Eastbourne will be once again be holding their Christmas Tree Festival on Friday December 2 and over the following weekend.

The festival will be open on Friday December 2 and Saturday December 3 from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday December 4 from 12noon to 4.30pm.

On Sunday December 4 the festival will be followed by a carol service at 5pm. All the trees will be decorated to a theme of toys and games. Entrance is £1.50 for adults and accompanied children are free.