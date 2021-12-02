Christmas tree festival and carols in Eastbourne

From: Phil Gardner, Beatty Road, Eastbourne

By Letter by a Reader
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 2:18 pm

After a break of two years St Andrew’s Norway in Seaside, Eastbourne will be once again be holding their Christmas Tree Festival on Friday December 2 and over the following weekend.

The festival will be open on Friday December 2 and Saturday December 3 from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday December 4 from 12noon to 4.30pm.

On Sunday December 4 the festival will be followed by a carol service at 5pm. All the trees will be decorated to a theme of toys and games. Entrance is £1.50 for adults and accompanied children are free.

After a break of two years St Andrew’s Norway in Seaside, Eastbourne will be once again be holding their Christmas Tree Festival today (Friday) and over this weekend. The festival will be open today and tomorrow from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday from 12noon to 4.30pm. On Sunday the festival will be followed by a carol service at 5pm. All the trees will be decorated to a theme of toys and games. Entrance is £1.50 for adults and accompanied children are free. PHIL GARDINER Beatty Road, Eastbourne SUS-211130-123839001
Eastbourne FromSeasideNorway