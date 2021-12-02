Booster jabs: the omnishambles continues

The omnishambles continues. We certainly don’t need Omicron!

My wife has spent a lot of time and trouble persuading a relative to be vaccinated first.

He finally agreed and an appointment was booked for 12.50pm at the Harbour Sunday morning.

Victoria Medical Centre (VMC) Vaccination Clinic inside The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Covid Vaccine SUS-210901-143747001

This was supposed to be a booking service, not a turn up for a booster service.

On arrival despite having an appointment he was told he would have to wait at least one-and-a-half hours outside in the cold, as it was clearly a turn up and get a booster jab.

He didn’t wait!

My wife and myself booked our boosters a couple of weeks ago and received it at a local pharmacy. We had to book several weeks in advance despite being over 60 and the venues were limited. Who wants to travel to Haywards Heath?