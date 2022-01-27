Bin strikes: perhaps Eastbourne residents should stop paying tax?

By the time my dustbin will be emptied it will a month since the last time it was emptied.

The dustmen go on strike and no effort seems to being made to clear up the mess they created.

There is no working at the weekends or extra shifts to cover the town to clear up the mess in the streets.

Eastbourne bin strike 7/1/22. Photo taken in Courtlands Road. SUS-221101-162020001

Perhaps all Eastbourne residents should stop paying their council tax for a month?

Sure, we would all like a 19 per cent pay rise for doing a job that they signed up to, so you know what is expected of you and the conditions you are going to be working in.

The nurses who have been working hard for two years to look after everybody get three per cent.