Beware of e-scooters in Eastbourne

When I commenced this letter it was primarily to say how sad I was to read such a negative page of letters, not just two weeks ago (May 7), but most weeks , but as I re-read the letters I realised that I, unusually, agreed with the majority of the moans.

I am, therefore, changing tack to bring up the now urgent subject of irresponsible electric scooter owners.

At this moment in time there are no ‘beware –warning’ signs for these vehicles (which is what they are) – apparently there is a fine for not holding an insurance and a huge penalty if someone is hurt (and there are going to be many as these death-traps’ come hurtling along behind a vulnerable person).

No Caption ABCDE NNL-211005-215140009

Electric scooters are lethal among the myriad of differing situations on the seafront and it is a matter of time before we have headlines in our Eastbourne Herald about such accidents.