Be bold in climate change, we’re running out of time
From: Evie Sier, Longland Road, Eastbourne
Thank you so, so much to everyone who helped make the Eastbourne climate march event so awesome.
As the march went through Eastbourne town centre and along the prom, onlookers were very supportive. Many clapped and cheered.
The speakers all spoke with passion about a scary future if our Governments at COP26 do not come to an agreement and make drastic plans. They also spoke about a future we could all have, if we all pull together as nations and individuals, and make changes. Now this march is over the campaign must carry on. Writing letters, posting on social media and sharing posts is fantastic, and makes a difference in raising the profile of issues campaigns and issues. But, it’s time to step it up a notch!
Join a campaign group, any one. We have all of them in Eastbourne, they could do so much more for environmental and social justice issues, if they had more people in them.
The march may be over. But it is just the start, and you are all needed to carry on the campaign in whatever way you are able. Be bold we are running out of time...