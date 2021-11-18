Be bold in climate change, we’re running out of time

Thank you so, so much to everyone who helped make the Eastbourne climate march event so awesome.

As the march went through Eastbourne town centre and along the prom, onlookers were very supportive. Many clapped and cheered.

The speakers all spoke with passion about a scary future if our Governments at COP26 do not come to an agreement and make drastic plans. They also spoke about a future we could all have, if we all pull together as nations and individuals, and make changes. Now this march is over the campaign must carry on. Writing letters, posting on social media and sharing posts is fantastic, and makes a difference in raising the profile of issues campaigns and issues. But, it’s time to step it up a notch!

Eastbourne climate change march SUS-211111-111009001

Join a campaign group, any one. We have all of them in Eastbourne, they could do so much more for environmental and social justice issues, if they had more people in them.