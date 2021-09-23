Appeal for walking stick lost on Eastbourne seafront

Regarding a lost walking stick (Spring bank holiday May 31) removed from the promenade bench backing onto the Western Lawns and the Grand Hotel:

On Whit Monday I sat on a promenade bench backing onto the Western Lawns and the Grand Hotel, placing my black walking stick along the bench beside me as I enjoyed my picnic lunch.

Being well refreshed, I got up and started walking towards Bistrot Pierre.

Western Lawns in Eastbourne taken from the Eastbourne Wheel. SUS-211206-162137001

I soon realised I had left the walking stick with the silver top engraved with the initials FJA, standing for Frederick Joseph Ashford, on the bench and I was stunned that in so short a time the walking stick was no longer there.

I visited the lifeguard station, the office at the bandstand, telephoned the Grand Hotel and the police station, all with no avail.