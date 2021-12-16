Amazing response from paramedics to our 999 call

All too often we hear horror stories about 999 calls and response times. Please print this as my sincere thanks to the response we received recently.

On December 8 I was attending an Eastbourne Masonic Widows Association Christmas lunch at the Cumberland Hotel. During the meal the widow next to me became very unwell and unresponsive, and an ambulance was immediately called.

Within two minutes two men come running into the hotel explaining that they were off duty paramedics, walking along the seafront close by, and had received the page message from the call centre.

SUS-200529-120322001

They started to assess the patient. However, within two more minutes an ambulance arrived and two more paramedics took over the care.

The lady was treated on site then transferred to the DGH for further treatment and monitoring, fortunately she was allowed home at 9pm that evening.

I think the response to our 999 call was absolutely amazing, particularly from the two off duty paramedics.