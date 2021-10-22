Airbourne situation will require an explanation

That there is pressure on Eastbourne Borough Council finances to enable Airbourne to be funded after next year is no surprise.

But a call for funding should be accompanied by an explanation of the financial context in which the appeal is being made. What will be funded instead of Airbourne? Why has Airbourne been selected instead of other tourism-related budgeted items?

How much needs to be raised? Why is 30 per cent of donations to go to people’s charities – which ones and why? Should there be two purposes for this fundraising? And by how much does the town benefit financially from Airbourne? This is surely a significant and potentially persuasive fact which needs to be included.

Airbourne 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190819-195140008

I would strongly suggest that a much more comprehensive explanation and justification needs to be provided if such an appeal is to stand a chance of being successful.