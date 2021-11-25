Airbourne: lip service to climate change?

I agree with Liz and Roger Charlwood’s comments last week regarding Airbourne (Herald letters, Friday November 19).

If this event goes ahead our council is sending the message that they are just paying lip service to climate change as with the dozens of diesel guzzling polluting buses and coaches running/lurching around town.

It would make a far greater difference to our air quality if they change to electric than dozens of cars doing so.

We live in an affluent and throw-away society and the population is exploding to the extent that we have millions upon millions of people living on top of each other in cities all around the world requiring jobs and food and water.