A27 improvements are of no benefit to the motorist
From: Mimi WoodsThe Coombe, Ratton
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 4:03 pm
What are the real benefits of the A27 Polegate-Lewes development?
Truncated additional cycle lanes but absolutely no improvements for the motorist.
How is this going to benefit the infrastructure required by the area if we are to attract new business and tourists to the town.
The queues are a nightmare daily. We only have to leave Eastbourne once a week and we dread it. A total waste of public money.