A tough year for those sitting their exams

The last year has been incredibly tough for young people with disruption to the way they learn, exam cancellations and changes to the assessment process.

At an anxious time already, many will be experiencing increased worry and stress as they prepare to receive their A-Level and GCSE results.

Between April and June this year, our Childline service delivered 1,812 counselling sessions to young people across the UK about concerns relating to exams or exams being cancelled.

Exam stock photo SUS-191107-091851001

It is important for young people to know that they aren’t alone, especially if they are disappointed with their grades. Instead, that they are encouraged to share any concerns or worries with their friends or a trusted adult.

Parents and carers can help by reassuring their child that they are there to listen to what they might be feeling and to help them to take the time to think about what to do next. There are lots of places to get advice and support, including Childline, where young people can discuss their anxiety and look at potential next steps.