A result for common sense on Langney traffic?

I read with great interest the comments by Councillor Alan Shuttleowrth Plan to add ‘No Right Turn’ outside Langney Shopping Centre regarding the proposal for Langney Shopping Centre for Eastbourne Borough Council to place a no right turn sign on the east road into Langney Rise.

After witnessing one accident and several near misses at this junction, I wrote to the Highways department making exactly the same suggestion, several years ago. The reply was that it would not be cost effective, a reason that I could not understand as there is a post directly opposite this junction to which the sign could be attached and I did not really imagine that to paint ‘no right turn’ on the road would have drained the council coffers.

This proposal is even more necessary now that the new houses have been built on the precinct and the size of the shopping area has been increased with the ensuing volume of extra traffic.

If the proposal does come to fruition, it would probably be wise to erect a CCTV camera to deter anyone from taking a chance and endangering other road users.

My other proposal at that time was the removal of the hedge that restricted clear vision when leaving the garage to join the exit road.

Wisely, the council accepted this proposal, informed the centre management and the hedge was removed with the ensuing safer, clearer vision.

A result for common sense.

One can only hope that Highways deals with this proposal in the same way.