A quicker way of easing traffic between Eastbourne and Seaford?

It has now been announced that improving the crossing at Exceat Bridge will take two years, at an enormous cost and with the consequent impact on traffic flow along the A259, no doubt causing excessive traffic hold ups along this road and the resultant effect on traffic movements over a wide area.

It has been apparent to me on my regular trips between Seaford and Eastbourne that since the installation of the temporary traffic lights, the flow of traffic across Exceat Bridge has been tremendously improved as motorists are aware that the lights will enable several vehicles to cross at one time, instead of waiting for a break in the traffic from the opposite direction.

Surely, bearing in mind all the long and expensive roadworks we have endured in the area recently, there must be a quicker, cheaper and easier way of improving the traffic flow at this point on the A259?