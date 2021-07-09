A positive Eastbourne experience
From: Jeanetta Kelsey St Annes Road, Willingdon
Friday, 9th July 2021, 10:21 am
Here’s a positive story for you about Eastbourne
I’ve always been scared of catching a bus on my own.
The other day, I had to catch one from Willingdon to the hospital (the 51 bus route).
I was so impressed with the young driver as he did not move the bus until the latest boarding passenger was sitting on a seat.
In “the old days” the bus would lurch forwards sending the latest passenger stumbling down the aisle!