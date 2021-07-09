A positive Eastbourne experience

Here’s a positive story for you about Eastbourne

I’ve always been scared of catching a bus on my own.

The other day, I had to catch one from Willingdon to the hospital (the 51 bus route).

Bus lane cameras in Gildredge Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190711-105117008

I was so impressed with the young driver as he did not move the bus until the latest boarding passenger was sitting on a seat.