A dementia friendly group in Eastbourne

During World Alzheimer’s Day on Wednesday 21st September 21, Memory Lane Eastbourne was delighted to work with The Towner Art gallery and a dementia friendly screening of Singing in the Rain was shown.

The Towner provided free ice creams and get fun and laughter was heard coming from the auditorium.

Memory Lane also had a promotion stall at Asda and we managed to speak to many people with dementia and their carers.

If you are living with dementia or a carer looking after someone with dementia and would like to meet others, in similar circumstances, please give Carol a ring.