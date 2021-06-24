A big thank you to our district nurses

Having recently come home after an operation in the DGH I received daily visits from the local community/ district nurses.

I cannot thank them enough for their support and help.

They do not seem to get the recognition and publicity that other NHS and care home staff receive.

Their work is so vital to a patient’s progress and to know that someone with so much expertise will be coming through your door is such a comfort, often at a difficult time, and provides peace of mind.