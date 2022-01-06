A big, heartfelt thank you from Eastbourne Salvation Army

On behalf of The Community Services of The Salvation Army here in Eastbourne, I say a very big,sincere and heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported our Toy Appeal 2021, and to the places that kindly received donations for us.

Your kindness and generosity enabled us to provide toys for 186 children,making Christmas a more happy time for them and their families.

With your help we have been able to give gifts of toiletries to more than 60 people who regularly come into our Day Centre and our evening meals.

The Salvation Army Citadel Langney Road Eastbourne January 30th 2014 E04104Q ENGSUS00120140130135304

For some,this would be the only gift they received, so again,thank you very much.