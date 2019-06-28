Let’s reinstate Eastbourne bus service, number 3, at the war memorial

From: Mrs S Wilson
Jevington Gardens
Visiting Eastbourne last week I waited at the War Memorial for the number 3 bus to take me to Meads.
The bus came but went straight past.
I asked the driver of another bus who said that the number 3 no longer stopped at the War Memorial as there were too many other buses.
The nearest bus stop would be in Gildredge Road or Compton Road – both a good walk away.
Please may I have your support in persuading the powers to be in re-instating the number 3 bus to stop at the War Memorial.