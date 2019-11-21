Jigsaws Cafe is perfect for children with autism and other learning difficulties

It has been such a treat to enjoy a nice, sensibly priced lunch in calm, quiet surroundings.

No silly unnecessary music blaring out. There is also an inner seating area which is quieter still.

I am referring to Jigsaws café at 74 Seaside Road near the Leaf Hall.

This café provides a low arousal environment and supports people with autism and learning difficulties.

But it also welcomes anyone, like me, who just wants to enjoy their lunch in peace and quiet.

It also has a sensory room where a stressed child can unwind while mum enjoys a peaceful coffee. What a find!

Why can’t other cafés understand not everyone wants loud music blaring at them while they eat? I’ll definitely be going to Jigsaws again.