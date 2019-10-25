Is this Eastbourne’s worst pothole?

From: David Hobbs

With the approach of Hallowe’en, road users are sure to be in for a scare if they hit this pothole and appalling road surface in St Philip’s Avenue Eastbourne, near the junction with Ringwood Road.

As readers can see from the pictures, it’s a huge pothole and the surface around is breaking up and has been repaired many times.

With the cancellation of the planned roadworks in St Phillip’s Avenue, (no new date available) it has to be hoped that a proper lasting repair is made before serious damage is done to a road user or pedestrian. Can any reader report a worse pothole?